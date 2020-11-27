Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Company Profile

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

