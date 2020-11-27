Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Given New GBX 93 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:SRE opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.17) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $791.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 25.21%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 719,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £539,374.50 ($704,696.24).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

