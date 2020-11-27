Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) stock opened at C$2.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $522.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.31. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.34.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07).

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

