SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Sells $120,720.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMART Global stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.86 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

