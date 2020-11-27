Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of SMFKY opened at $41.99 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.