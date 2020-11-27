Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SONVY. Morgan Stanley raised Sonova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

SONVY opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. Sonova has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.