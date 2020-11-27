South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. South32 has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.99.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

