Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 666.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $48.27 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.