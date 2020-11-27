SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $309,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.