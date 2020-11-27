Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £125.28 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($163.68).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 19th, Paula Bell bought 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07).
  • On Monday, October 26th, Paula Bell purchased 43 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £126.42 ($165.17).
  • On Thursday, September 24th, Paula Bell acquired 50 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £135 ($176.38).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

