Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly Buys 5,000 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00.

Shares of SPOK opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $188.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

