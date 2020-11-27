SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit