SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of SQZ stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $36.49.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
