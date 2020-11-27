SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SQZ stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit