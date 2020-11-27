SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 1,625 ($21.23) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target (up from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,446.21 ($18.89).

SSE plc (SSE.L) stock opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,336.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,298.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

