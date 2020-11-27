SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered SSP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

