SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

