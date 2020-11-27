Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.80.

STMP stock opened at $181.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $570,750.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,677 shares of company stock worth $53,394,304 in the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stamps.com by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

