Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

