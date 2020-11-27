STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM opened at €32.53 ($38.27) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.90 and a 200-day moving average of €25.43.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

