STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM opened at €32.53 ($38.27) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.90 and a 200-day moving average of €25.43.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit