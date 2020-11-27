Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

