Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit