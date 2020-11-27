Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $34.94. 11,473,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 822% from the average session volume of 1,244,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)

