Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.81.

SYF opened at $31.38 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

