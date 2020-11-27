Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.12. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

