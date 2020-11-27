Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Nov 27th, 2020

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 7,299,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 890,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

