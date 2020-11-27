Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 279.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,658 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

TDOC stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average is $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

