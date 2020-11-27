Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $213,997.19 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,137 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $213,997.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,366,387.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,874,250.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,663,200.00.

Tenable stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

