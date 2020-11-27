TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Purchases $75,650.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $19,556,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFFP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

