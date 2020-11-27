TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Purchases $75,650.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TFFP opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TFFP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.