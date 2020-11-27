Thales’ (THLLY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

See Also: SEC Filing

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit