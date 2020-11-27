Thales’ (THLLY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

