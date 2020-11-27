The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

BPRN stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.47. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.