The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.