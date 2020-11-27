The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5,125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.10% of The Clorox worth $27,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $200.75 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

