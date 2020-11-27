The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

