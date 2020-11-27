The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €65.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.36 ($56.89).

Shares of 1COV opened at €46.38 ($54.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.58. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €46.99 ($55.28). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

