The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

