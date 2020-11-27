The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Lifted to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.86.

IPG stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

