The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

MIK opened at $9.96 on Friday. The Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Michaels Companies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

