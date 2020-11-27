The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Canaccord Genuity

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

SGE opened at GBX 598.60 ($7.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 670.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 694.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

