The Sage Group’s (SGPYY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $42.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

