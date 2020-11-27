The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) vs. New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 3.87% 6.03% 3.72% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Simply Good Foods and New Earth Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 0 9 0 3.00 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus price target of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 23.30%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and New Earth Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $523.38 million 4.11 $47.54 million $0.56 40.12 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.