The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

