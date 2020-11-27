The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

