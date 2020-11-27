The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $77.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TD. Bank of America cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.82.

TD opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after buying an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

