The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $77.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TD. Bank of America cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.82.
TD opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after buying an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.