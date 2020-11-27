The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.61. 1,149,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 265,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.
About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.
