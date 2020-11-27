The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.61. 1,149,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 265,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

