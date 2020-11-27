TheStreet Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
