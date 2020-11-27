TheStreet Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $620.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

