TheStreet Upgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBSI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

