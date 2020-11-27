Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

