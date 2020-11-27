TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $79,295.10 and approximately $355.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

