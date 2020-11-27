Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) CFO Sells $902,600.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $902,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, John Burns sold 7,457 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $299,100.27.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 25.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRTN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

