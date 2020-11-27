TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TBI. Sidoti increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

TBI opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $721.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 24.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

