Truist Begins Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
DIOD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.
DIOD opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $67.08.
In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,636.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,761.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,592 shares of company stock worth $17,460,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $223,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
